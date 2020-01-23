State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,356 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1,039.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $84.79 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

