State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,689 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $510.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

