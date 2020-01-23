State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 14,454 Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

