State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in II-VI were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 41.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,704,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,367,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.