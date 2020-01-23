State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

