State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genesco were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 123,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesco by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,883,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,201,000.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

