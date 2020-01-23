EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 154,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EnerSys by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 70,807 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 354,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in EnerSys by 23.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 258,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

ENS opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

