Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.