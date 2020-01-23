Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:TH opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

