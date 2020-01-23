Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $120.60 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

