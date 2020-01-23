Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) to “Buy”

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also commented on UGP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

UGP opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 578,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 86.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 341,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

