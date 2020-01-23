Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $207.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.