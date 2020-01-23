WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. WPP has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

