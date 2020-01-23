WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WPX Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.