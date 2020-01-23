Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

LCTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,709,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

