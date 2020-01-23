SunTrust Banks Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $72.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

XEC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

