SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSE PLC/S stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. SSE PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE PLC/S (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.