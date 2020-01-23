Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of VIVO Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. VIVO Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

