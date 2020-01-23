Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 86.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Allegion by 49.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.