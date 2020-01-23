Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.