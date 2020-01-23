3,675 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,513.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 289,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

