Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

EEM stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

