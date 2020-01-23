Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

