Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $122,325.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,206.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 757,725 shares of company stock valued at $13,691,137. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

