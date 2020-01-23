Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

