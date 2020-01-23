Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

