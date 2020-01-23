Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,749,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,801,000 after buying an additional 483,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,560,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after buying an additional 230,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,303,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,173,000 after buying an additional 255,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

