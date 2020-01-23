Cordasco Financial Network Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

