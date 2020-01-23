Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

