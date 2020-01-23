Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

