Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,828.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,816.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

