Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

