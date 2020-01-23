Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

