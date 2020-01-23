Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

