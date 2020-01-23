Close Asset Management Ltd Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.