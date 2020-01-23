Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,972 Shares of Intel Co.
Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,972 Shares of Intel Co.
Target Hospitality Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Target Hospitality Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Travelers Companies Now Covered by Citigroup
Travelers Companies Now Covered by Citigroup
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultrapar Participacoes to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultrapar Participacoes to “Buy”
Visa Now Covered by Macquarie
Visa Now Covered by Macquarie


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report