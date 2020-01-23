Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

