Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $253.75 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average of $222.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

