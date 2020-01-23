Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 240,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

