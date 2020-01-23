Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 218.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 63.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 42,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.27.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.