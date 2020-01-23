Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

