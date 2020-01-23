Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 350 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

