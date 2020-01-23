Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $14,278,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $250.05 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

