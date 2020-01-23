Barnett & Company Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $359.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

