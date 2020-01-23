Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.