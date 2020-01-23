Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $92.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

