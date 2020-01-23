Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,828.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.