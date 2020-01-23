Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 143,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NYSE:CLF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

