Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

