Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $229.41 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $162.67 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

