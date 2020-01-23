Barnett & Company Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

ADSK opened at $194.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $198.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

